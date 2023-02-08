Porter finished Tuesday's 146-112 win over the Timberwolves with 30 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes.

Though the Nuggets welcome back Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Aaron Gordon (ankle) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) from one-game absences, Porter didn't see a noticeable downturn in his productivity after he had been the only regular Denver starter to suit up in the team's previous contest Sunday in Minnesota. Even with head coach Michael Malone resting key rotation players down the stretch while Denver took a 35-point lead into the final quarter, the absence of Jamal Murray (knee) still left enough usage to go around for Porter, who made the most of his touches by shooting at an elite rate. The 24-year-old forward continues to struggle to produce in the defensive categories and as a distributor, but there's no doubting that, when healthy, he's one of the game's more talented perimeter shooters.