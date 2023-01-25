Porter (personal) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup in Milwaukee.

Porter has missed back-to-back games due to a personal matter within the family and is a question mark for Wednesday's contest. He's one of five Nuggets who are listed as questionable for the second half of a back-to-back set, so Denver may be extremely shorthanded for a matchup against the Bucks, who recently lost Bobby Portis (knee) for a few weeks but are closer to full strength than they've been all season. If Porter is downgraded to out again, his next chance to suit up won't come until Saturday in Philadelphia.