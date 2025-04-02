Porter (personal) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Porter might miss a second straight game Wednesday due to personal reasons. Denver may be very shorthanded for this game against San Antonio, with several notable players listed as questionable, like Nikola Jokic (ankle), Aaron Gordon (calf), Jamal Murray (hamstring), Peyton Watson (knee) and Christian Braun (foot). If Porter is ruled out, head coach Michael Malone will likely look to Hunter Tyson and Spencer Jones to shoulder the load, especially if Braun and Watson are also ruled out.