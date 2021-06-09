Porter is questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Suns due to lower back tightness, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Porter was dealing with the issue toward the end of Game 1, and he ended up playing just 31 minutes. If Porter is ruled out, more minutes would be available for Paul Millsap and JaMychal Green.
