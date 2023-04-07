Porter (heel) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Utah.
Porter got the night off Thursday to manage his heel issue. The Nuggets play back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday to finish out the season, so the small forward is likely to see action in only one of those contests. More clarity on his status will come closer to game time.
