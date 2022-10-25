Porter (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to injury management.

Porter has been lights out to start the season, posting 18.0 points per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from downtown. However, it appears the Nuggets will continue to be cautious with the sharpshooter's lingering back issues. If Porter is ultimately ruled out, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green (finger) would be strong candidates to join the starting lineup.