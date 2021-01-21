Porter (COVID-19) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Porter is finishing his health and safety protocols and ramping up his conditioning. So, while there's a chance he doesn't play Friday, he should be back sooner than later. He was playing well before the extended absence, averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.3 minutes.