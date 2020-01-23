Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable Friday
Porter (back) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, TJ McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Porter was held out of Wednesday's game with a sore back, and while it doesn't appear to be anything serious, the Nuggets may play it safe with the second-year wing, who already has a concerning history of back issues.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Late addition to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Double-double off bench•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Serviceable again off second unit•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Scores an efficient 13 points•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Production drops after big outing•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...