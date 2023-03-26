Porter is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers due to left heel injury management.
Porter is dealing with some pain in his left heel, and if that forces him to the sidelines for Monday's game, that could result in Bruce Brown getting a spot start and there would be more minutes available for Christian Braun, Jeff Green and Vlatko Cancar. Check back for another update on MPJ closer to Monday's tip.
