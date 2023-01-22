Porter is questionable for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to personal reasons.
Porter wasn't on the Nuggets' initial injury report Sunday, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up against Oklahoma City. If he's sidelined, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun and Davon Reed are candidates to see increased playing time.
