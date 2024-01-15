Porter is questionable to play Tuesday against Philadelphia due to left knee inflammation.
Porter has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 31.1 minutes across 41 starts for Denver. If he's unable to suit up Tuesday, Justin Holiday and Christian Braun would likely be main candidates to absorb his workload.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Strong from deep in 25-point game•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Struggles mightily in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores 18 points Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores 22 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Muted scoring in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Poor shooting display Friday•