Nuggets' Michael Porter: Questionable to return
Porter is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Bucks due to an ankle injury, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Porter was having another nice night before sustaining the injury. He had accumulated 15 points and 11 rebounds across 25 minutes prior to exiting. The severity of his injury is not known at this time.
