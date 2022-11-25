Porter (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
A bruised left heel prevented Porter from playing Wednesday against the Thunder. His three-point shooting has cooled off significantly, as he's hit just 30.6 percent of his triples across his past six appearances. If he sits out again Friday, more minutes could be in store for Vlatko Cancar, Bruce Brown, Davon Reed and others.
