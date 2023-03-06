Porter is questionable for Wednesday against the Raptors due to an illness.
He's a late addition to the injury report, so it's possible the Nuggets wait and see how he feels during warmups. If Porter is unable to play, we could see Bruce Brown and Jeff Green step up for the Nuggets.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Drops 26 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Cleared for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Likely to play against Memphis•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Efficient from field Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Late injury report add as probable•