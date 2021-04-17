Porter scored 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Porter has been on a blistering scoring run and has scored at least 20 points in five games in a row while reaching that tally in nine of his last 10 contests. Through that 10-game span, Porter has settled as Denver's second-best scoring option in absence of Jamal Murray (knee) and is averaging 22.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game over that aforementioned span.