Porter posted 29 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 victory over Golden State.

Porter turned in a superb lune, and his 29 points marked his third-highest scoring total of the season. Thanks to excellent play from Porter and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets managed to put up a W after dropping two games during Nikola Jokic's (calf) absence. With a three-game lead over the Grizzlies in the West, the team has enough breathing room to allow a full recovery from Jokic. We may see additional success from Porter if Jokic sits often during the final week.