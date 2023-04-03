Porter posted 29 points (10-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and 11 rebounds in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-110 victory over Golden State.

The scoring and rebound totals were both his third-highest totals of the season. Thanks to excellent play from Porter and Jamal Murray, the Nuggets managed to pick up a win after taking losses in the first of two games that MVP candidate Nikola Jokic (calf) has been sidelined. With a three-game lead over the Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Nuggets enough breathing room to give Jokic more time to heal if he needs it. If that's the case, Porter could be in store for additional responsibility on offense during the Nuggets' four-game week to close out the regular season.