Porter accumulated 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and 11 rebounds across 32 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 loss to the Thunder.

Porter had a strong showing on both ends of the court and finished with his second double-double of the month, and this was the seventh time he accomplished that goal in the current campaign. Porter has been on a roll of late and has scored at least 17 points in four of his last six appearances.