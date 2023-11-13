Porter contributed 25 points (11-19 FG, 3-10 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 loss to the Rockets.

Porter topped 20 points for the fourth time in the last five matchups Sunday, and he hauled in double-digit rebounds for just his second double-double of the 2023-24 campaign. He got off to a relatively slow start to the season with single-digit scoring totals in three of his first five outings but has turned things around since then, averaging 23.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances.