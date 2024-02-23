Porter totaled 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 130-110 victory over Washington.

Porter posted his first double-double since Jan. 12, when he finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Pelicans. Porter has scored in double digits in nine games in a row, a span in which he's averaging 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.