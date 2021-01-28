Porter scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3PT) to go along with five rebounds, one assist and four steals across 25 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Porter couldn't match the 30-point performance from his previous game, though he's now connected on at least three triples in each of his last three contests. He also recorded a season-high four steals and has managed to record multiple swipes in four of his eight games this season. Despite some strong stat lines, Porter's role on the team has remained fluid as he's rarely played above 30 minutes. That could change as he continues to ramp up after a lengthy absence caused by the COVID-19 health and safety protocols -- leaving room for improvement in his production.