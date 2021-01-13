Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after Tuesday's loss to the Nets that Porter tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Porter was initially placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols Jan. 1 after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus, resulting in him having to complete a seven-day quarantine. He was expected to rejoin the lineup for the Nuggets' Jan. 7 game against the Mavericks, but his positive test result has forced him to begin another 10-to-14-day quarantine period. Assuming Porter is asymptomatic once he completes the quarantine, he should rejoin the Denver lineup next week.