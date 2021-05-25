Porter posted 18 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two steals and an assist across 33 minutes in Monday's 128-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Although we saw spurts of effectiveness from Porter in the Game 2 win, his shooting stroke seems to abandon him, especially at the beginning. While his work in the secondary categories can often salvage his stat line, that wasn't the case Monday, as he turned in one of his lowest rebound totals of the season.