Porter will remain on a minutes restriction during Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against Phoenix, independent NBA writer T.J. McBride reports.

Porter returned to the court Friday against the Trail Blazers and logged 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes. While coach Michael Malone didn't specify how much Porter would play Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him with a workload similar to the one he had against Portland.