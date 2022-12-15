Porter (heel) is out for Friday's game against the the Lakers.
Porter hasn't played since Nov. 22 while recovering from a heel injury. He has begun to practice in a limited capacity, but there is no definitive timetable for his return. Porter's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Charlotte.
