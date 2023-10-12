Porter (ankle) is out for Thursday's preseason game versus the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter will miss his second straight preseason game while dealing with a minor ankle injury. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's preseason rematch with Chicago. However, the Nuggets could be extra cautious with Porter during the preseason in order to ensure he is ready to go for the regular season.
