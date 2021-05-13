Porter has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Minnesota for rest purposes, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Porter had averaged 25.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per game across his last five appearances, and he'll get a breather for the first half of a back-to-back set. Aaron Gordon, Shaquille Harrison and Vlatko Cancar should see increased run Thursday.

