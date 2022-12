Porter (heel) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Porter has missed the last 13 games with a heel injury. While the 24-year-old forward doesn't yet have an injury designation for Friday's matchup with Portland, his return to practice is a good sign of his availability. If Porter doesn't suit up versus the Trail Blazers, his next chance to play will be Sunday's game against the Suns.