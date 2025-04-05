Porter racked up 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 41 minutes during Friday's 118-104 loss to the Warriors.

Porter returned to the team aftera two-game absence and came painfully close to his 16th double-double of the season.. Porter will hope to keep things moving after an excellent March, averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 15 games.