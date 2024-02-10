Porter (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Kings.
This is a massive blow for Denver, as Porter was previously listed as probable. In addition to Porter, the Nuggets will be without Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (hamstring). Peyton Watson, Justin Holiday and Christian Braun are likely to soak up significant minutes as a result.
