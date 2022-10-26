Porter (back) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Porter is being held out due to lumbar management, as he has been plagued with back issues throughout his young career. Per Wojnarowski, there is optimism that the 6-10 forward could return for Friday's game against the Jazz. Jeff Green (finger) and Bruce Brown should be in line for extended playing time with Porter out.
