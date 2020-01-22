Nuggets' Michael Porter: Ruled out Wednesday
Porter (back) has been ruled out Wednesday against the Rockets, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Porter's back reportedly tightened up during warmups, prompting his late scratch. The 21-year-old has dealt with multiple back injuries in the past; while this issue is apparently unrelated to his previous injuries, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, the Nuggets still figure to proceed cautiously with him. Jerami Grant and Juancho Hernangomez are candidates to benefit from increased run with Porter, Paul Millsap (knee) and Miles Plumlee (foot) all sidelined.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Late addition to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Double-double off bench•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Serviceable again off second unit•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Scores an efficient 13 points•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Production drops after big outing•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr.: Scores 25 in efficient fashion•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...