Porter (back) has been ruled out Wednesday against the Rockets, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Porter's back reportedly tightened up during warmups, prompting his late scratch. The 21-year-old has dealt with multiple back injuries in the past; while this issue is apparently unrelated to his previous injuries, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic, the Nuggets still figure to proceed cautiously with him. Jerami Grant and Juancho Hernangomez are candidates to benefit from increased run with Porter, Paul Millsap (knee) and Miles Plumlee (foot) all sidelined.