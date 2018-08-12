Porter (back) recently said he's pain-free and hopes to be on the floor for the start of the 2018-19 season, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports. "I don't have a date but I'm hoping to be back for the beginning of the year. Gotta heal up, but I feel great," said Porter. "I'm able to get on the court a little bit right now, do something different things. But my rehab has definitely been very conservative. They're really taking it easy with me, being patient with me."

Porter had a microdisectomy performed in November of last year to repair a bulging disk in his back and then underwent a second spinal procedure in July, which prompted concerns over his availability for the upcoming season. However, this latest update provides some overall optimism regarding Porter's chances of taking the court early on this year, with the 6-foot-10 forward saying, "I finally feel, like, good." It sounds as if the Nuggets are taking an extremely cautious approach with their prized rookie, so don't be surprised if Porter continues to have limitations well into training camp and potentially the regular season. The Nuggets have Will Barton and Paul Millsap locked into the top two forward spots, so Porter would likely have to battle for reserve minutes at those two positions if he does indeed get fully cleared prior to the opener. Look for further clarification to be provided once camp draws near in September.