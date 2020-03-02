Porter had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Sunday's 133-118 victory over Toronto.

Porter made the most of an increased opportunity with Paul Millsap (ankle) ruled out only an hour or so prior to tipoff. Porter has flashed his upside this season but is typically more of a streaming option in 12-team leagues. The Nuggets are arguably the deepest team in the league which certainly doesn't do Porter any favors in the playing time department.