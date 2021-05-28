Porter managed 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-115 win over the Blazers.

The 22-year-old has regressed since popping off for 25 points in Game 1, scoring 18 and 15 points in Games 2 and 3, respectively. Still, Porter is providing solid stats for the Nuggets over the first three games of the series, averaging 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steals on 48.9 percent field-goal shooting. The second-year forward will look to get back on track scoring-wise in Game 4 on Saturday.