Porter ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 34 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 117-107 Game 5 win over the Jazz.

Porter has played off the bench in the last two games of the series but produced a strong effort here. The rookie was one of four Denver players who scored in double digits and provided an improved effort on the defensive side of the ball -- that was the main reason why he was moved into a bench role last week. Porter also ended a streak of two games scoring fewer than 10 points and while his role for Game 6 on Thursday is unclear, he should be good for around 25 to 30 minutes even if he comes off the bench.