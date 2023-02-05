Porter supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 128-108 victory over the Hawks.

Porter had a terrific first half, knocking down seven of 10 field goal attempts for 16 points as the Nuggets jumped out to a double-digit lead at the break. The small forward was much quieter in the second half, producing another seven points on 2-of-4 shooting while adding just one rebound, one steal and a block. Porter finished the night with 23 points, his second time breaking the 20-point barrier in his last four games, and also grabbed a season-high three steals to help Denver win its third straight. He's now shooting 53.6 percent from the field through two games this month.