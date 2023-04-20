Porter contributed 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 122-113 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Porter showed he doesn't have to be overly involved on offense to make an impact, and he made his presence felt on both ends of the court despite attempting just seven shots through 29 minutes. Porter is also riding a streak of 14 straight double-digit scoring appearances dating back to the regular season.