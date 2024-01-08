Porter closed Sunday's 131-114 win over Detroit with 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two assists across 28 minutes.

Porter didn't do much outside of scoring, but that's an area where the Nuggets desperately needed him Sunday due to the fact that Nikola Jokic only scored four points. Porter has had some ups and downs this season when it comes to his scoring figures, but for the most part, he's been a reliable contributor on offense despite holding a secondary role behind Jokic and Jamal Murray. Over his last 10 games, Porter is averaging 15.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.