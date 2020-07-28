Porter went for 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in Monday's scrimmage against Orlando.

The rookie made his debut after missing the Nuggets' first two scrimmages, and he looked plenty comfortable, taking a team-high 13 shots and getting to 19 points in just 20 minutes. Porter also added an assist and a block, though Denver was a minus-21 when he was on the floor.