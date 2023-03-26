Porter supplied 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven rebounds over 28 minutes during Saturday's 129-106 win over Milwaukee.

Porter was efficient from the field and extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven games. During that stretch, the sharpshooter is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists with 54/51/86 shooting splits.