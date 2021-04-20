Porter delivered 21 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a block across 43 minutes in Monday's double overtime win over the Grizzlies.

Porter has been one of the Nuggets' best scoring weapons to complement Jokic since Jamal Murray was lost for the season with a knee injury, and he fulfilled that role once again -- he was one of three Denver players who recorded at least 20 points and also ended just three boards shy of putting up a double-double. Porter has vastly improved the numbers he posted as a rookie last season and is reaching new levels of consistency as well -- he has gone six straight games scoring at least 20 points and has reached that mark in 10 of his previous 11 appearances.