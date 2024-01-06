Porter notched 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 122-120 loss to Orlando.

Porter bounced back from an eight-point performance Thursday to score 22 for the second time in his last three appearances. He's playing 31.2 minutes per game, which is just shy of his career-high of 31.3 minutes per game from the 2020-21 season. Over his last 10 games, Porter is averaging 14.8 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting (including 43.9 percent from three), 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assist over 30.6 minutes per game.