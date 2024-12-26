Porter supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 loss to the Suns.
Porter surpassed the 20-point mark in back-to-back games for the first time since a two-game stretch on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5. He seems to be bouncing back from a subpar four-game stretch earlier this month, when he averaged 13.0 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor between Dec. 13 and Dec. 22. The lack of consistency has hurt Porter's upside in recent weeks, though his role on offense is enough to keep him relevant across all fantasy formats even if he endures a rough stretch.
More News
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Efficient performance Monday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Posts double-double Monday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Decent stat line in win Friday•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Bounces back in blowout win•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Extends impressive streak•
-
Nuggets' Michael Porter: Scores 18 points Sunday•