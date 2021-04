Porter scored 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and added seven rebounds in a 134-119 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday.

Porter was able to score 20-plus points for the fourth consecutive game and fifth time in his last six contests. The forward has been fantastic from three over his last six games, making 62.1 percent of his attempts from distance. Over that stretch, Porter is averaging 22.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.