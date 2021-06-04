Porter registered 26 points (10-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Thursday's win over the Blazers.

Porter reached the 25-point mark for the third game of the series and for the second consecutive time, so he should head to the Western Conference Semifinals on a strong note. The versatile forward averaged 18.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during the first-round series against the Blazers, but those scoring numbers got decreased since he scored just three points in Game 4. Otherwise, he would've easily surpassed the 20-point mark in terms of the scoring average.