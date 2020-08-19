Porter posted 28 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 Game 2 loss to the Jazz.

Porter caught fire from beyond the arc while matching Nikola Jokic for the team high in scoring. Given that Will Barton (knee) has been ruled out indefinitely and Gary Harris (hip) is still without a timetable to return, Porter can likely be expected to continue logging heavy minutes despite the occasional defensive lapse.