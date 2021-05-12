Porter registered 30 points (12-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Hornets.

The 22-year-old has been on fire over his last three games, averaging 29.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 three-pointers and 2.0 steals while shooting 61.1 percent from the field in that span. Porter is delivering top-25 fantasy numbers through 59 games this season, producing solid points, rebounds, three-pointers and field-goal percentage with low-end defensive stats. The second-year forward will look to keep up his torrid scoring pace Thursday on the road against the Timberwolves.