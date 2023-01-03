Porter accumulated 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Porter managed 18 points in the loss but unfortunately, struggled elsewhere. Despite being a top-75 player thus far, it feels as though Porter has yet to hit his stride. He is currently averaging 16.7 points per game, including 2.8 three-pointers. While that is nice enough, managers would love to see him adding some tangible peripheral contributions to his nightly boxscore.
