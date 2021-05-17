Porter managed nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and three rebounds in 15 minutes during Sunday's 132-116 loss to the Blazers.

The 22-year-old ended his strong season on a low note over his past two games, averaging just 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 31.6 percent from the field in that span. Despite the poor ending, Porter had an outstanding season, averaging 19.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 three-pointers, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals through 61 games in his second NBA season. He'll look to carry over his stellar regular season into the NBA playoffs for the third-seeded Nuggets.